Betty White Will Be Honored With A 2025 Forever Stamp

The United States Postal Service has announced a 2025 Forever stamp featuring the late Betty White. The beloved actress, renowned for her roles in The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Boston Legal, will be honored for her decades-long contribution to American television on the stamp, featuring a vibrant portrayal based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. The stamp’s release date is yet to be disclosed. “An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” the Postal Service said in announcing the stamp, which was illustrated by artist Dale Stephanos. (Billboard)