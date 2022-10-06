Bethenny Frankle Calls Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit A ‘Scam’

Bethenny Frankle says Kylie Jenner’s lip kit is a scam.

In her popular makeup reviews on social media, the Skinnygirl founder took aim at the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday PR Box, which features the three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set in a large box for $175.

She pointed out that the two sets can be purchased for just $58, meaning that the decorative box cost $117.

Frankle quipped in her Instagram video, “I was confused. I thought something had to be different. There is something different: This has a box that you’re going to throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here.”

She added, “This is going right back and being returned because it’s a scam.”