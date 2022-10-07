Bethenny Frankel Sues TikTok For Using Her Image Without Permission

Bethenny Frankel is suing TikTok for allegedly allowing her “image and likeness” to be used to promote counterfeit products on the social media platform.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Skinny Girl founder claims that in September followers noticed what appeared to be Frankel promoting a counterfeit designer cardigan.

When she made her own video disputing, warning followers that the clip was a scam, she claims TikTok deleted the video for being “abusive”.

According to the filing, the Real Housewives of New York star is seeking compensation for damages to her reputation and a change to the platform’s advertising policy which she claims does not “police” these kinds of ads.