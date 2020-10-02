Bethenny Frankel Slams Stormi Webster‘s $12K Back-to-School Backpack

Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to glam, but thinks there’s a time and a place for it. The Housewives alum and Skinny mogul noted that Kylie Jenner opted to dress her daughter Stormi Webster in luxe gear for her back-to-homeschool look, Frankel commented on Us Weekly’s post about it, writing: “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet. It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Stormi, 2, rocked a black T-shirt, shorts, sneakers and an Hermés Kelly Backpack.

Later, after getting blowback for her comment, she doubled down, tweeting: “I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice.”