Bethenny Frankel Finalizes Divorce, Gets Engaged

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon, after finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy. Hoppy and Frankel married in 2010 and split in 2012, but have been famously at odds over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn.

A judge reportedly signed off on their split January 20th.

Frankel and Bernon have been dating since 2018, and while they split for a bit in 2020, she was spotted with a whopping engagement ring over the weekend in Florida. Insiders tell Page Six it’s a done deal.

Speaking to People of Bernon, she said in 2019: “He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”