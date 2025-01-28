BET+ Orders Animated Series ‘Lil Kev’ Based On Kevin Hart’s Childhood

BET+ has ordered the adult animated series Lil Kev, inspired by Kevin Hart’s childhood in 1993 North Philadelphia. Hart is set to executive produce and voice the lead character, with Wanda Sykes as his mother Nancy and Deon Cole as Uncle Richard Jr. The series follows 12-year-old Kevin navigating his upbringing “with humor, hustle, and heart, surrounded by the unforgettable characters who will propel him to comedy superstardom.” Hart’s production company has collaborated with BET on various projects in the past few years, including the 2022 revival of Real Husbands Of Hollywood (titled More Kevin, More Problems), and a new version of the Comic View stand-up series. (Variety)