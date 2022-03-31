Bennifer Spotted On A Date At The Batting Cages

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the batting cages for date night Tuesday (March 29th).

An eyewitness told E! News the pair arrived at the Los Angeles batting cages together and rented out bats and gloves. Although the Tender Bar actor didn’t take a turn at bat, the source said that he did watch Lopez “with a happy smile” as she was seen “trying to hit a ball but without any luck.”

They were also spotted “hugging and kissing” by the insider who said the couple seemed “very happy.”