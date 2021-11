Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent Thanksgiving weekend hosting a food drive with their children in support of Rise Against Hunger.

The New York Post reports that Bennifer 2.0 were spotted outside of Affleck’s Pacific Palisades home on Sunday (Nov. 28th) afternoon unloading a truck full of food.

The couple was joined by Affleck’s two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son, Samuel as well as Lopez’s twins Max and Emme.