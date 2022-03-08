Entertainment News 

Benedict Cumberbatch Responds To Sam Elliott’s Power Of The Dog Criticism

After 1883 actor Sam Elliott tore apart Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog last week, calling it a “piece of s—t” and criticizing the film’s gay themes, Benedict Cumberbatch shared his two cents.

In a recent interview for BAFTA Film Sessions, Cumberbatch alluded to Elliott’s comments: “I’m trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here without meaning to stir up the ashes of that.”

“I don’t want to get into the details of it … but somebody really took offense to — I haven’t heard it so it’s unfair for me to comment in detail on it — to the West being portrayed in this way,” Cumberbatch said.

He continued, “And beyond that reaction — that sort of denial that anybody could have any other than a hetero-normative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born, there’s also a massive intolerance within the world at large towards homosexuality still, towards an acceptance of the other, of any kind of difference, and no more so I guess than in this prism of conformity of what’s expected of a man in the Western archetype mold of masculinity. So I think to deconstruct that through Phil, to look at that, it’s not a history lesson.”