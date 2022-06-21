Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (June 20th) during a visit to the war-torn country. Shortly after shaking hands, the Zoolander actor told the Ukrainian President, “You’re my hero.”

Stiller was in Ukraine as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and he toured the ruins of Irpin, talking with those who survived the Russian occupation. “It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That’s a lot more shocking,” Stiller said to Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President replied, “What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east.”

The Meet the Parents actor posted a video of himself to Instagram earlier in the day, saying, “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller and I’m here in the Ukraine. War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right. And it needs to be upheld for every person.”