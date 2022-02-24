Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after separating nearly five years ago.

The Meet The Parents actor revealed to Esquire that they rekindled their marriage after he moved back in with his ex at the start of the pandemic in order to spend time with their kids.

He told the outlet, “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

The two announced their separation in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage.