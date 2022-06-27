Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Backs Lamborghini Into Another Car

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck, appears to have gotten in a little fender-bender on Sunday (June 26th).

TMZ reports that Ben and Jen took Samuel to 777 Exotics, a luxury car dealership in L.A., where Ben let Samuel get behind the wheel of an expensive yellow Lamborghini.

With the engine running, the car was put in reverse and ended up making contact with a white BMW. Afterwards, Samuel got out of the car to look for signs of possible damage.

A representative for Ben told the outlet that there was no damage and that everyone is okay.