Ben Affleck Serves Jennifer Lopez Coffee Through Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Through Window

Ben Affleck was spotted working the drive-through window at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Massachusetts Tuesday (January 10th). A source told Entertainment Tonight that he is “filming a much anticipated commercial” with the company.

Photos show Affleck in the full Dunkin’ Donuts uniform, including the visor, taking orders from the window. “Ben is heavily involved in the commercial as he pitched the script, is directing and starring in it,” the source said. Other photos reveal him serving coffee to his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see,” the source added.