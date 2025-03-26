Ben Affleck Says His Son ‘Was Too Scared To Watch’ His Batman Movies

Despite initially taking on the role of Batman to bond with his son Samuel, Ben Affleck told GQ the experience didn’t unfold as he had hoped. “But what happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience,” he said. “Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh s—, we have a problem.'” Affleck had initially embraced the role of Batman to connect with his children, aiming to impress them after his son had enjoyed seeing him in the iconic suit. “I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn’t see Argo,” he said. (People)