Ben Affleck Says He’d Probably Still Be Drinking If He Stayed Married To Jennifer Garner

On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Affleck said he felt trapped in the marriage, and that this was part of the reason why he started drinking.

“We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” he said, imagining what would’ve happened had he stayed.

The pair were married from 2005 to 2018, and together they had three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” the actor said. Affleck went to rehab in 2018.

Despite the obstacles they faced, including the media frenzy, Affleck said he and Garner ended the marriage amicably.