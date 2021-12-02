Ben Affleck Says Children Need Two Parents

Ben Affleck says it’s important to have two parents to raise a child.

The actor, who has been co-parenting his three children with Jennifer Garner since their split in 2015 told WSJ Magazine, “It’s important to have two parents for the rearing and upbringing of a child.”

He continued, “The most important thing to me is to be a good father. Boys need to be taught. How to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful — as are the ways in which he was absent.”

He added that fathers are needed for “positive reinforcement,” something he got from his own dad.