Ben Affleck Reveals What He Said To Jennifer Lopez During Viral Grammys Video

Following this year’s Grammys, a video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appearing to fight went viral—as did memes of the Good Will Hunting actor looking miserable at the event. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday (March 16th), Affleck shared what they said to one another.

“I saw [GRAMMY host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,’” he said.

Affleck continued, “She goes, ‘You better f**king not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’ Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

He also admitted that he has been bored at award shows before. “I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk,” he said. The Gone Girl actor, who is a recovered alcoholic, commented on how some people thought he might be drinking again.

“I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting,” he said. “I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.”