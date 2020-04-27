Ben Affleck Photographed Smoking … With a Mask On

Unprecedented times have created unprecedented hilarity on the pages of everyone’s favorite tabloid mags. The latest example of celebrities behaving oddly amid pandemic conditions: Ben Affleck smoking a ciggie while wearing his face mask.

Photos have emerged of The Way Back actor strolling with his girlfriend Ana de Armas in L.A. with the mask covering his nose, but not his mouth, puffing away.

Affleck has often unwittingly turned himself into a meme; in 2016, “Sad Affleck” or “Sadfleck” went viral following his split from Jennifer Garner and a rough press tour for Batman v. Superman. Then came his infamous back tattoo, and multiple episodes of existential angst as he struggled with alcohol addiction.

Fans on Twitter welcomed the latest shot. Wrote one: “finally another photo to add to the ben affleck smoking through the pain of existence canon”.

The good news for Affleck is, his relationship with de Armas seems to be thriving; after just a few months of dating, the pair are quarantining together. According to Page Six, that wasn’t originally in the cards.

“Ben was due on set [of The Last Duel, written with and co-starring Matt Damon] and Ana was meant to be on a world tour [for the James Bond film No Time to Die],” said a source close to the couple. “To get to spend so much time together is a real blessing.”