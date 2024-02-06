Ben Affleck Makes Fun Of Sad Grammys Meme In New Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial
On Sunday (February 4th), Dunkin’ Donuts released another ad starring Ben Affleck. This time, the Gone Girl actor pokes fun at how he became a meme again following last year’s Grammys.
Responding to news coverage that shows a photo of him at the awards show with the headline, “The Boredest Man in the World,” Affleck says in his Boston accent: “Keep laughing … He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?”
He then gets on the phone and shares the “crazy dream” he had about starting a music career. “I had come up with some beats and then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on a record,’” he says. “I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”
Later, he places a gold chain with a chocolate-glazed donut on it around his neck. “They tell you you’re no good,” he says. “You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril.”
Referencing his wife Jennifer Lopez’s new album, the Good Will Hunting actor adds, “This is me now.”