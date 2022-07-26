Ben Affleck Breaks Into Tears During Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Lopez’s 53rd birthday on Sunday night (July 24th) with a romantic dinner at La Girafe restaurant in Paris. The restaurant is located on Place du Trocadéro and offers stunning views of the Eiffel Tower. During the dinner, Affleck was photographed breaking into tears.

The Gone Girl actor had a flushed face and tears welling up in his eyes, and another photograph shows Lopez consoling him by holding his head close to her chest. The turquoise balloon that Lopez later reportedly released towards the Eiffel Tower was also captured in some of the dinner shots.

It appears to have been a very tender moment, and the couple was photographed laughing together shortly afterwards. On the way home from the restaurant, a fan gave Lopez a small Eiffel Tower that lights up as a birthday present.