Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Return From Italian Honeymoon

Bennifer 2.0 returned to Los Angeles Monday (August 29th) after honeymooning in Italy for the last week. The pair could be seen getting off their private jet at the Los Angeles International Airport, wearing color-matching casual attire and aviator sunglasses.

Affleck stopped for a cigarette before they headed home in a black SUV.

During their second honeymoon, the newlyweds enjoyed a shopping spree in Milan and were seen kissing in Lake Como. Hollywood Life reports that Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding Lopez during a romantic meal in Como over the weekend as well.

However, their joy was interrupted when someone leaked video footage from their wedding in Riceboro, Georgia. “And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas non-disclosure agreements and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding,” Lopez wrote in a comment on Instagram.