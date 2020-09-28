Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas To Move In?

Ben Affleck has moved into the $20 million home he purchased after his official split from Jennifer Garner in 2018. He plans to have his “fiancée-in-waiting” Ana de Armas join him there as well, sources tell The Sun.

The 13,453 square foot spread in the Pacific Palisades has been set up with a children’s playground, with swings, a pool with a built-in slide, a trampoline, a pro-ping pong table and an outdoor BBQ area. He shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with Garner.

“This house has become Ben’s sanctuary, and it’s been the ideal place for him to make a totally fresh start,” the source told the Sun. “The kids spend a ton of time there and Ben has decked it out to incorporate his clean lifestyle plus offer them features to make it lots of fun when they come over.”

All told, there are seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths, an indoor spa, a screening room and other amenities.

“There’s a lot of talk that Ben and Ana will make things official soon, and that this will serve as their main LA home,” the source told The Sun. “They spend a ton of time here at the moment, although Ana has still kept her place in Venice Beach. But they’re head over heels in love and in this for the long term, so their mutual friends are convinced it’s just a matter of timing before they’re engaged.”