Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14

In a cover story for Vogue’s April 2022 issue, Bella Hadid opened up about the cosmetic work she’s had done in the past. The supermodel told the publication that she wished she hadn’t gotten a nose job when she was 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she said.

She went on to discuss others’ perceptions of her when it comes to plastic surgery. “People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she said.

Hadid added, “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”