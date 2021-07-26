Behind the Scenes of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Romance

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have found balance with each other after meeting on-set in 2016. The Emmy winner, 24, and superhero actor, 25, may seem different, but that helps them “balance each other out,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” the source said.

The insider added that her experience as a child star helps him: “She really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

Holland himself has attested to that. “Talking to Zendaya’s helped me a lot, actually,” he shared with British GQ in February. “I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d–k to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have a typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’”