Behind the Scenes of Kimye as Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic IG Story

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West are keeping things friendly, but they are not going to get back together, sources tell People. Some fans are still holding out hope, especially after Kim posted an IG Story of a photo of her car radio while streaming some Donda tracks from her iPhone, all named “Donda MIX TEST.06_06.”

The pair were also spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Friday. An insider told People: “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It’s always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.”

Kardashian filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February; she continues to support him in public, appearing at his album release party with their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, last month.