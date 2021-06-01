Behind the Scenes: Courtney Stodden + Chris Sheng Engagement

Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng got engaged over Memorial Day weekend, and Page Six got behind-the-scenes reports on their PDA-filled day together. The non-binary 26-year-old model wore a teeny bikini and was seen making out with Sheng.

Of the sparkler that soon arrived, they said: “The ring made me gag it’s so beautiful.”

The pair have been dating for four years.

This comes after Stodden opened up about Chrissy Teigen harassing her over social media for years. After the reveal, the Lip Sync Battle star wrote she was “mortified and sad at who [she] used to be” and was “ashamed and completely embarrassed at [her] behavior.”

Teigen was photographed in high spirits for the first time since the scandal broke, but reports have emerged that Teigen was having a hard time as she “genuinely regrets her hateful words.”