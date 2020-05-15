Behind Mary-Kate Olsen‘s Ugly Split From Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are joining the ranks of ugly mid-pandemic Hollywood splits. Mary-Kate filed an emergency order to divorce her financier husband of five years, with reports claiming that things are “ugly” between them and that she is “done with constant drama.”

Mary-Kate reportedly fled their NYC apartment to spend time with her designer twin Ashley. TMZ reports that Olivier responded by giving her until May 18th to vacate their apartment, which she is claiming in legal filings is impossible in light of the pandemic.

In response, she has filed an emergency divorce petition to protect her property until May 30th, and is asking that her “ironclad” prenup be enforced. A source tells Us Weekly: “Her business interests and fortune are protected,” including fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James—plus her earnings as a child star with Ashley. All told, she is said to be worth $500 million.

Meanwhile, proving—once again—that appearances in Hollywood are deceiving, in images from the time the pair were last seen in public shows them apparently happy as clams.

The pair were attending the Longines Global Champions Tour in Madrid last year.