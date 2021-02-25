Behind Kim & Kanye's Split, Her Night on the Town

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are breaking up after almost seven years of marriage and four kids for a depressingly familiar reason: they’ve grown apart.

An insider tells People that the pair are in agreement on joint and physical custody, and because they have a prenup agreement that neither is contesting, they are close to an agreement.

A source tells People of their split: "They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised. Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen. Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye. What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

SINGLE

Kim appears to be embracing her single status. She was spotted out at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with her sister and girlfriends, a source tells Us. The insider says: “She was with Kourtney [ Kardashian ] , her old assistant Stephanie [Shepherd] and a few other girlfriends. She was wearing a seafoam green skintight dress with a diamond cross on. No camera crew or anything, but security was nearby.”

No wedding ring, the source adds.