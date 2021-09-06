Behind Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split

Not a Hollywood ending for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. The Flight Attendant star, 35, and Cook, 30, announced Friday that they are splitting up. They told People: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Their statement continued, “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The pair met through their love of horses; Cook is a professional equestrian. They got engaged in November of 2018 and married in June of 2018 at a horse stable in California.

SHOCKING

Friends tell People that they were completely shocked.

“In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great,” said the source.

They added, “The split seems very sudden. It’s pretty shocking.”

PRENUP

The pair have an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement, per Us Weekly. A source told Us: “Her assets are protected.”

Cuoco is worth an estimated $100 million.