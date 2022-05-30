Becca Kufrin, Shanna Moakler, Shaunie O’Neal + More!

BECCA KUFRIN PROPOSES TO THOMAS JACOBS: According to Page Six, former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin proposed to Thomas Jacobs after the pair were dating for less than a year. Kufrin posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 29th), “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES! We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.” Kufrin and Jacobs met on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise.

SHANNA MOAKLER AUCTIONS OFF ENGAGEMENT RING FROM TRAVIS BARKER: Following Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent wedding in Italy, Entertainment Tonight reports that Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is now auctioning off the ring he proposed to her with at Disneyland in 2003. Moakler is selling the ring via the website Worthy. The auction ends on Tuesday (May 31st), and the highest bid is currently at $70,252.

SHAUNIE O’NEAL MARRIES KEION HENDERSON: People reports that Basketball Wives star Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson got married on Saturday (May 28th) at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. O’Neal told the publication, “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.” O’Neal and Henderson dated for two years before announcing their engagement in November of last year. The newlyweds chose Anguilla for their destination wedding after they “immediately fell in love with it” on a previous trip.