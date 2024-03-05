‘Baywatch’ Reboot From ‘90210’ Writer Now In The Works At Fox

Baywatch is getting a new TV reboot on Fox. After the 2017 movie flop, the lifeguard franchise is going back to its roots with a new series. The show will feature a new generation of Baywatch lifeguards navigating action-packed rescues and complicated personal lives. The reboot will also bring back the iconic red bathing suits and the sandy beaches fans love.

Lara Olsen, known for reviving 80s and 90s TV series 90210 and Beauty and the Beast for The CW, is on board as showrunner. No word yet if original series stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will be involved.