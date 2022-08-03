Batgirl, Ana de Armas, The First Lady + More!

WARNER BROS. SHELVES ‘BATGIRL:’ Deadline reports that Batgirl will not be making it to theaters or HBO Max, even though the film is in the final stages of post-production. This may be due to Warner Bros. cutting back on films premiering on the streaming platform. The film stars Leslie Grace, Brendan Frasier, and Michael Keaton.

MARILYN MONROE ESTATE DEFENDS THE CASTING OF ANA DE ARMAS IN ‘BLONDE:’ After the trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde was released last week, some people took issue with the casting of Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon on account of her accent. Today reports that the official Marilyn Monroe estate has released a public statement that supports Armas in the role. Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said, “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!” Brad Pitt also commented on Armas portraying Monroe in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She is phenomenal in it. That’s a tough dress to fill,” he said.

SHOWTIME CANCELS ‘THE FIRST LADY:’ According to Variety, the anthology series The First Lady has been canceled after just one season. A Showtime spokesperson told the publication, “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season. We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.”

‘EVERYBODY STILL HATES CHRIS’ ANIMATED SERIES TO APPEAR ON PARAMOUNT+ AND COMEDY CENTRAL: Deadline reports that the reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s autobiographical show Everybody Hates Chris was ordered straight to series by MTV. The new series, which is based on Rock’s teenage years, will run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.