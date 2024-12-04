Barry Manilow Books Lifetime Las Vegas Residency At Westgate Resort & Casino

Barry Manilow, a longstanding fixture in Las Vegas, has announced a lifetime residency announcement at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. “It’s been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater,” Manilow said in a statement. “David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me, and I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career.” This latest residency marks the third Las Vegas hotel where Manilow has set up shop, following previous successful stints at the Las Vegas Hilton and the Paris Hotel & Casino. The iconic singer, who set a new Vegas record earlier this year when he passed Elvis Presley’s run of 636 shows at the venue, is currently preparing for his run of A Very Barry Christmas holiday shows. (Billboard)