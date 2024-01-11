Barry Keoughan, Emily Blunt, John Krasinsky + More!

BARRY KEOUGHAN REVEALS HE ALMOST LOST HIS ARM TO FLESH-EATING BACTERIA: In a recent cover story for GQ, Saltburn actor Barry Keoughan revealed a large snake-like scar on his arm and shared that it was due to a case of necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating bacteria. While going through the terrifying experience, he recalled asking doctors, “But I’m not gonna die, right?” They replied, “Well, we don’t know.” Director Martin McDonagh, who worked with Keoughan on The Banshees of Inisherin, told the outlet, “We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine—I’ll see you on Tuesday.’ I went to the hospital thinking, Shit—is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it.”

EMILY BLUNT AND JOHN KRASINSKI REPORTEDLY FIND DIVORCE RUMORS ‘FUNNY AND RIDICULOUS:’ Fans are continuing to speculate about Golden Globes happenings—this time theorizing that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are getting divorced. A clip of the pair on the red carpet has been making the rounds on social media, as many came to believe The Office star said the word “divorce” to the Oppenheimer actor. However, a source told Us Weekly, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

JAMES MARSDEN SHARES A SWEET TEXT FROM HIS MOTHER: James Marsden is grateful for his mother’s love and support. The Dead to Me actor shared a screenshot of one of her text messages to his Instagram stories on Monday (January 8th), and fans can’t get enough of it. Marsden was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jury Duty. “My favorite moment of tonight was when they had your picture up with the other five nominees,” his mother Kathleen wrote. “Just like I’ve seen all my life of different nominee pics all together like that.” She added, “And I [am] saying to myself — my son is one of the 6 chosen and there he is up on the tv screen next to the other nominees. MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling.”

DREW BARRYMORE CRIES WHILE REWATCHING ‘THE WEDDING SINGER:’ Drew Barrymore posted a video of herself to Instagram Wednesday (January 10th), tearing up as she shared that her 1998 film The Wedding Singer “came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.” She tagged her costar, Adam Sandler, in the caption and added, “I love you so much.”