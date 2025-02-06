Barnes & Noble To Open 60 New Stores In 2025, Indie Bookstores Thriving

Barnes & Noble plans to open 60 new stores in 2025, following the opening of a record 57 stores in 2024. Their new locations include a flagship store in Washington, DC, with more to come in New York, Florida, and California. The resurgence of bookstores is attributed to their role as social hubs, especially after the pandemic, and the growing popularity of BookTok, a TikTok community that has boosted book sales and made owning physical books more trendy. Additionally, the American Booksellers Association reported a significant increase in membership and the opening of over 190 independent bookstores within the next two years. (People)