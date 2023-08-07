‘Barbie’ Passes $1 Billion Mark At The Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig celebrated both her birthday and Barbie crossing the $1 billion mark over the weekend, making history as the first sole female director with a billion-dollar movie. The film also topped the charts domestically, bringing in $53 million.

Ryan Gosling surprised Gerwig with a flash mob of Kens on Friday (August 4th) to celebrate her birthday. The official Barbie account shared video from the event, in which Gerwig can be seen laughing and wiping away tears.

In other box office news, The Meg 2: The Trench stole second place from Oppenheimer with $30 million. The Christopher Nolan-directed pic brought in $28.7 million by comparison. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem debuted in fourth place with $28 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 4th) through Sunday (August 6th):

1. Barbie, $53 million

2. The Meg 2: The Trench, $30 million

3. Oppenheimer, $28.7 million

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $28 million

5. Haunted Mansion, $8.97 million

6. Sound of Freedom, $7 million

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $6.45 million

8. Talk to Me, $6.2 million

9. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prm Kahaani, $1.58 million

10. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $1.52 million