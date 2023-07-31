Entertainment News 

‘Barbie’ Continues Her Reign At The Box Office

Barbie is still going strong at the box office. The movie continued to rake it in over the weekend, bringing in $93 million. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer made $46.2 million during its second weekend, and Haunted Mansion debuted in third place with $24.2 million. Deadline reports that these three movies helped break the record for the last weekend in July at an estimated $217.4 million for all films.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 28th) through Sunday (July 30th):

1. Barbie, $93 million
2. Oppenheimer, $46.2 million
3. Haunted Mansion, $24.2 million
4. Sound of Freedom, $12.4 million
5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $10.7 million
6. Talk To Me, $10 million
7. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $4 million
8. Elemental, $3.4 million
9. Insidious: The Red Door, $3.1 million
10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $1.4 million