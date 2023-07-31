‘Barbie’ Continues Her Reign At The Box Office

Barbie is still going strong at the box office. The movie continued to rake it in over the weekend, bringing in $93 million. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer made $46.2 million during its second weekend, and Haunted Mansion debuted in third place with $24.2 million. Deadline reports that these three movies helped break the record for the last weekend in July at an estimated $217.4 million for all films.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 28th) through Sunday (July 30th):

1. Barbie, $93 million

2. Oppenheimer, $46.2 million

3. Haunted Mansion, $24.2 million

4. Sound of Freedom, $12.4 million

5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $10.7 million

6. Talk To Me, $10 million

7. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $4 million

8. Elemental, $3.4 million

9. Insidious: The Red Door, $3.1 million

10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $1.4 million