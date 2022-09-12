‘Barbarian’ Takes The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

The summer slowdown at the box office continues, as the Disney horror film Barbarian claimed the top spot this weekend with $10 million. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is in the number four spot, bringing in a total of $705.7 million over 16 weeks. It is now the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 9th) through Sunday (September 11th):

1. Barbarian, $10 million

2. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, $ 4.4 million

3. Bullet Train, $3.25 million

4. Top Gun: Maverick, $3.2 million

5. DC League of Super-Pets, $2.8 million

6. The Invitation, $2.6 million

7. Lifemark, $2.2 million

8. Beast, $1.8 million

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.65 million

10. Spider Man: No Way Home, $1.3 million