‘Barbarian’ Takes The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office
The summer slowdown at the box office continues, as the Disney horror film Barbarian claimed the top spot this weekend with $10 million. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is in the number four spot, bringing in a total of $705.7 million over 16 weeks. It is now the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 9th) through Sunday (September 11th):
1. Barbarian, $10 million
2. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, $ 4.4 million
3. Bullet Train, $3.25 million
4. Top Gun: Maverick, $3.2 million
5. DC League of Super-Pets, $2.8 million
6. The Invitation, $2.6 million
7. Lifemark, $2.2 million
8. Beast, $1.8 million
9. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.65 million
10. Spider Man: No Way Home, $1.3 million