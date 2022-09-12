Entertainment News 

‘Barbarian’ Takes The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

The summer slowdown at the box office continues, as the Disney horror film Barbarian claimed the top spot this weekend with $10 million. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is in the number four spot, bringing in a total of $705.7 million over 16 weeks. It is now the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 9th) through Sunday (September 11th):

1. Barbarian, $10 million
2. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, $ 4.4 million
3. Bullet Train, $3.25 million
4. Top Gun: Maverick, $3.2 million
5. DC League of Super-Pets, $2.8 million
6. The Invitation, $2.6 million
7. Lifemark, $2.2 million
8. Beast, $1.8 million
9. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.65 million
10. Spider Man: No Way Home, $1.3 million