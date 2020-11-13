Barack Obama Reveals That He And Michelle Had Issues In Their Marriage During His Presidency

In his new memoir A Promised Land, former President Barack Obama admitted that he and wife Michelle had some issues during their marriage while he was president. He wrote, “And yet, despite Michelle’s success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine."

He continued, "It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round-the-clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance.”

He added, “Lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return."