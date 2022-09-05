Barack Obama, Chadwick Boseman, Brendan Fraser + More!

BARACK OBAMA AND CHADWICK BOSEMAN WIN EMMY AWARDS: The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies were held on Saturday (September 3rd) and Sunday (September 4th). According to The New York Post, Barack Obama won an Emmy for narrating the Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks. He is the second United States president to win an Emmy, behind Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. Chadwick Boseman also won a posthumous Emmy Award for outstanding character voiceover in the animated show What If…? Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf. “Thank you so much for the honor. Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf,” she said. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Monday (September 12th), hosted by Kenan Thompson.

BRENDAN FRASER BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS DURING VENICE PREMIERE OF ‘THE WHALE:’ Variety reports that Brendan Fraser sobbed during a six-minute standing ovation following the world premiere of his new film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival Sunday night (September 4th). The Mummy actor plays a 600-pound gay man who is confined to a wheelchair in the film.

NETFLIX CASTS PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ROLES IN ‘THE CROWN:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Netflix has found its Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the sixth season of The Crown. Rufus Kampa is set to play a young Prince William, while Ed McVey will portray his later years. Meg Bellamy is set to play Kate Middleton.