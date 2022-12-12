Bam Margera Is Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia

Bam Margera was reportedly hospitalized last week in San Diego, California, due to COVID-19 complications. The Jackass star was being treated in the ICU for pneumonia, and TMZ reported that doctors had him on a ventilator.

On Saturday (December 10th), the professional skateboarder shared a photo of himself with a friend to Instagram. “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers,” he captioned the post.

This comes after Margera made headlines in June and September for trying to escape multiple rehab centers. In October, his Jackass costar Steve-O told Jim Norton he would “never give up” on Margera. “I’ve been physically present at almost every stop on his years-long tour of rehabs and psych wards,” he said.