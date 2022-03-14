Entertainment News 

BAFTA Awards, Umbrella Academy, The Boys, and More!

U.S. DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER BRENT RENAUD DIES IN UKRAINE: According to Variety, U.S. documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday (March 13th) at the age of 50 while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Renaud won a Peabody Award and two Columbia DuPont Awards. His work includes Dope Sick Love, Off to War, and Last Chance High.

UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON THREE PREMIERE DATE ANNOUNCED: Variety reports that on Sunday (March 13th) Netflix released a teaser for the third season of Umbrella Academy, announcing that the show will return on June 22nd. “The sparrows have landed,” the teaser reads.

THE BOYS SEASON THREE TEASER RELEASED: Us Weekly reports that the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys will be released on June 3rd. “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema. We went bigger this season. It’s a fun intense roller coaster ride,” Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the series, said.

THE 2022 BAFTA AWARD WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that The Power of the Dog had some big wins at the 75th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (March 13th), including Best Picture. With Jane Campion taking home the Best Director award as well, the film is a front-runner for the Oscars.

Dune, with 11 nominations, won five awards in total, including best score, best cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects. No other films had more than two wins.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST FILM
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

LEADING ACTRESS
JOANNA SCANLAN
After Love

DIRECTOR
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion

LEADING ACTOR
WILL SMITH
King Richard

ANIMATED FILM
ENCANTO
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

PRODUCTION DESIGN
DUNE
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

DOCUMENTARY
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
LICORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Siân Heder

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BELFAST
Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

SUPPORTING ACTOR
TROY KOTSUR
CODA

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DRIVE MY CAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

COSTUME DESIGN
CRUELLA
Jenny Beavan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ARIANA DEBOSE
West Side Story

EE RISING STAR AWARD
LASHANA LYNCH

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

CASTING
WEST SIDE STORY
Cindy Tolan

MAKE UP & HAIR
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

ORIGINAL SCORE
DUNE
Hans Zimmer

SOUND
DUNE
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

EDITING
NO TIME TO DIE
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BLACK COP
Cherish Oteka

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS
Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

CINEMATOGRAPHY
DUNE
Greig Fraser

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
DUNE
Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer