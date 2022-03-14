BAFTA Awards, Umbrella Academy, The Boys, and More!
U.S. DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER BRENT RENAUD DIES IN UKRAINE: According to Variety, U.S. documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday (March 13th) at the age of 50 while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Renaud won a Peabody Award and two Columbia DuPont Awards. His work includes Dope Sick Love, Off to War, and Last Chance High.
UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON THREE PREMIERE DATE ANNOUNCED: Variety reports that on Sunday (March 13th) Netflix released a teaser for the third season of Umbrella Academy, announcing that the show will return on June 22nd. “The sparrows have landed,” the teaser reads.
THE BOYS SEASON THREE TEASER RELEASED: Us Weekly reports that the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys will be released on June 3rd. “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema. We went bigger this season. It’s a fun intense roller coaster ride,” Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the series, said.
THE 2022 BAFTA AWARD WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that The Power of the Dog had some big wins at the 75th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (March 13th), including Best Picture. With Jane Campion taking home the Best Director award as well, the film is a front-runner for the Oscars.
Dune, with 11 nominations, won five awards in total, including best score, best cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects. No other films had more than two wins.
See the full list of winners below:
BEST FILM
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman
LEADING ACTRESS
JOANNA SCANLAN
After Love
DIRECTOR
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion
LEADING ACTOR
WILL SMITH
King Richard
ANIMATED FILM
ENCANTO
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer
PRODUCTION DESIGN
DUNE
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
DOCUMENTARY
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
LICORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Siân Heder
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BELFAST
Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
SUPPORTING ACTOR
TROY KOTSUR
CODA
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DRIVE MY CAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
COSTUME DESIGN
CRUELLA
Jenny Beavan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ARIANA DEBOSE
West Side Story
EE RISING STAR AWARD
LASHANA LYNCH
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
CASTING
WEST SIDE STORY
Cindy Tolan
MAKE UP & HAIR
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
ORIGINAL SCORE
DUNE
Hans Zimmer
SOUND
DUNE
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
EDITING
NO TIME TO DIE
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BLACK COP
Cherish Oteka
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS
Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
CINEMATOGRAPHY
DUNE
Greig Fraser
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
DUNE
Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer