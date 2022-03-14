BAFTA Awards, Umbrella Academy, The Boys, and More!

U.S. DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER BRENT RENAUD DIES IN UKRAINE: According to Variety, U.S. documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday (March 13th) at the age of 50 while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Renaud won a Peabody Award and two Columbia DuPont Awards. His work includes Dope Sick Love, Off to War, and Last Chance High.

UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON THREE PREMIERE DATE ANNOUNCED: Variety reports that on Sunday (March 13th) Netflix released a teaser for the third season of Umbrella Academy, announcing that the show will return on June 22nd. “The sparrows have landed,” the teaser reads.

THE BOYS SEASON THREE TEASER RELEASED: Us Weekly reports that the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys will be released on June 3rd. “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema. We went bigger this season. It’s a fun intense roller coaster ride,” Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the series, said.

THE 2022 BAFTA AWARD WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that The Power of the Dog had some big wins at the 75th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (March 13th), including Best Picture. With Jane Campion taking home the Best Director award as well, the film is a front-runner for the Oscars.

Dune, with 11 nominations, won five awards in total, including best score, best cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects. No other films had more than two wins.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST FILM

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

LEADING ACTRESS

JOANNA SCANLAN

After Love

DIRECTOR

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion

LEADING ACTOR

WILL SMITH

King Richard

ANIMATED FILM

ENCANTO

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

DUNE

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

DOCUMENTARY

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

LICORICE PIZZA

Paul Thomas Anderson

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Siân Heder

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BELFAST

Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

SUPPORTING ACTOR

TROY KOTSUR

CODA

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DRIVE MY CAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

COSTUME DESIGN

CRUELLA

Jenny Beavan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ARIANA DEBOSE

West Side Story

EE RISING STAR AWARD

LASHANA LYNCH

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

CASTING

WEST SIDE STORY

Cindy Tolan

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

ORIGINAL SCORE

DUNE

Hans Zimmer

SOUND

DUNE

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

EDITING

NO TIME TO DIE

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BLACK COP

Cherish Oteka

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS

Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

CINEMATOGRAPHY

DUNE

Greig Fraser

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

DUNE

Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer