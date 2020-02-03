Bad Boys for Life Tops B.O. at $18M, Rhythm Section Flops With $2.8M

Sony’s Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, topped the box office with $17.9 million. Newcomer Orion/UAR Gretel & Hansel opened with $6.05M and Paramount/IM Global/Eon’s The Rhythm Section tanked with $2.8 million in its opening weekend.

The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, didn’t just flop, it’s failure was historical. The film is the worst opening for a movie that has opened with 3,000 screens, Deadline reports.

Universal/Amblin’s 1917 and Uni’s Dr. Dolittle snagged second and third place with $9.66 million and $7.7 million respectively.

All told, this year’s Super Bowl weekend is up $85M, or 13% over last year’s worst weekend in 19 years.