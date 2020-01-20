Bad Boys for Life All Good With $68M

Bad Boys for Life, the third title in the franchise in 17 years, managed a hit despite industry hand-wringing over the lengthy of time between installations. Over the long four-day weekend, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-toplined film is expected to bring in $68.4 million and over three days, it raked in $59.3 million.

That’s the second-best MLK weekend ever, behind American Sniper’s $107.2 million.

Social media monitor RelishMix said: “Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have their fans, and this core contingent is excited by the materials they’re seeing for Bad Boys for Life. As for newcomers, Kate Castillo is getting some shout-outs, as are Vanessa Hudgens and some of the other new team members. It’s clear it’s about the action for those willing to make the trip to theaters, the action and that Porsche.”

The Andrew Lloyd Webber legacy musical Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., meanwhile, opened with $23 million on a $175 million production. With a B CinemaScore and a 19% Rotten Tomatoes, it has gotten some biting reviews.

Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers sniped: “Come back, Cats, we forgive you,” and NPR’s Scott Tobias opined, “Dolittle is a not a film. Dolittle is a crime scene in need of forensic analysis. Something happened here. Something terrible. Something inexplicable.”