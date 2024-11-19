Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay Set For Christmas In Rockefeller Center Special

Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will feature performances by Backstreet Boys, Coco Jones, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Little Big Town, RAYE, Thalia, and the Radio City Rockettes. Kelly Clarkson returns to host the event, alongside TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. The 73-foot tall Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, Mass., adorned with over 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski star to be lit on Dec. 4, will be on display in Rockefeller Plaza until mid-January. The tree-lighting ceremony, a tradition since 1933, is set to air live on NBC and Peacock on Wednesday, December 4th. (People)