Bachelor‘s Mom Enrages Twitter & She Responds as Show Makes Audience Sign Coronavirus Waivers

Bachelor Nation did not approve of Peter Weber’s mom Barbara Weber’s meltdown over her son’s choice. Barbara favored Hannah Ann, whom she dubbed an “angel.”

“I cannot believe Barb let down all of America #TheBachelor,” one disappointed fan wrote, along with a meme of Tyra Banks saying “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you?”

Another angry fan called Barbara “the real manipulative person on the show.”

Another dubbed her behavior “a guilt trip.”

Barbara wasn’t hearing though, tweeting: “I ignore all negatives!”

AUDIENCE WAIVERS

Meanwhile, The Bachelor is eager to continue taping its After the Final Rose show in front of a live studio audience, but fears over coronavirus are making production complex.

TMZ reports that all guests attending Monday’s show had to sign a disclosure that includes this: “we are asking all guests to confirm they have not traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed ‘Level 3’ by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.”

Those zones are: Italy, Iran, China. Producers also ask guests to confirm that they are not exhibiting coronavirus and have not been within six feet of anyone else with symptoms.

The virus is making live audiences an issue throughout Hollywood, with several shows opting to not tape in front of a live audience.