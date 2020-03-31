Bachelor Nation 411: Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron + Michelle Money‘s Tragedy

What is going on with Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron? The on-again-off-again pair have been shacked up together in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic have fans hoping their romance has reignited. Bachelor Nation is even sharing “evidence” that the pair are sleeping together, by sharing footage of Tyler getting fake-mad at Hannah for changing the sheets on his (their?) bed … and then a few days later, sharing footage of Hannah cozied up in the bed shopping online.

Host Chris Harrison and his girlfriend Lauren Zima are rooting for them, he tells People: “We both love Hannah and Tyler. We think they’re both great. If they can come together and support each other at a time when the whole world needs to come together and support each other, we couldn’t stan and ship that any harder.”

Harrison then got deep on the vagaries of love, saying: “If any of these people can find love, if any of them find a great stable relationship that makes each other happy, then God bless them. It’s tough to find. It’s crazy to find. And when you look at the Arie’s of the world or Jason Mesnick’s of the world, and even Colton, and how they found love in such an unconventional way, and all the twists and turns, there’s no one way. There’s no magic pill. So however these people find it, good on them and I wish them the best.”

MICHELLE MONEY:

Bachelor alum Michelle Money, meanwhile, has shared the horrific news that her daughter Brielle had “a terrible skateboarding accident” that left the 15-year-old “in the ICU on life support.”

She said: “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please, I am asking for prayers. … She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Michelle continued, stressing the importance of wearing helmets: “EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful.”

Michelle shares her daughter with ex-husband Ryan Money. She competed for Brad Womack‘s heart on season 15, and then went on to participate in Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.