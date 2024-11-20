‘Bachelor Alum’ Maria Georgas Denies Dating Pete Davidson, Says He’s Not In Rehab

The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas took to her Instagram Story yesterday to clarify that she has “never dated” Pete Davidson. “False rumor!” she wrote. “I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.” She also addressed speculation that Davidson was back in rehab. “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” Georgas said. “Can’t believe this s— it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.” The U.S. Sun sparked her reaction by reporting on Monday that Georgas and Davidson had started dating before the Saturday Night Live alum went to treatment for the second time this year. (Us Weekly)