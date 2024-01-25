Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor + More!

AYO EDEBIRI TO HOST ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ AS MUSICAL GUEST: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri has been chosen to host Saturday Night Live on February 3rd. She will be joined by musical guest, Jennifer Lopez. Dakota Johnson is hosting the week prior on January 27th with Justin Timberlake.

TEYANA TAYLOR CONFIRMS SHE’LL BE PLAYING DIONNE WARWICK IN FORTHCOMING BIOPIC: On Wednesday (January 24th), Teyana Taylor announced on Instagram that the planned biopic about Dionne Warwick will begin filming this year. The A Thousand and One actor is set to star as the “Walk On By” singer. “@therealdionnew Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength, but of faith and purpose,” Taylor wrote. “Thank you for trusting me, @coco_gilbert And our production company @theauntiesinc with telling your iconic story! We are so excited to make you proud!”

‘DEADPOOL 3’ WRAPS FILMING AFTER BEING DELAYED DUE TO STRIKES: Ryan Reynolds shared on Instagram Wednesday (January 24th) that Deadpool 3 has finished filming. “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman,” he wrote alongside a photo of his Deadpool costume. “All under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

‘SEX AND THE CITY’ WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING ON NETFLIX: Variety reports that all six seasons of Sex and the City will soon be available on Netflix. The show, which originally aired on HBO from 1998-2004, is scheduled to hit the streaming platform in early April.