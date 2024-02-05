Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis + More!

AYO EDEBIRI SEEMINGLY ADDRESSES JENNIFER LOPEZ ‘SCAM’ COMMENTS: Ayo Edebiri hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, alongside Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest. According to Deadline, this pairing comes after The Bear actor called Lopez’s career as a “scam” in 2020. “Her whole career is one long scam,” Edebiri said during an episode of the Scam Goddess podcast. “She thinks, like, she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.” The Theater Camp actor seemed to address these comments during a game show segment called Why’d Ya Say It? “OK, OK, we get it,” Edebiri said at one point during the sketch. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS SOBER: Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram on Saturday (February 3rd) to share that she’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of her sobriety. Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself holding up her sobriety chip, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor wrote, “25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution.” She added, “For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC.”

JOHNI BROOME SWATS MORGAN FREEMAN’S HAND AWAY DURING BASKETBALL GAME: Deadline reports that all is well between Morgan Freeman and Auburn basketball player Johni Broome. During Saturday’s (February 3rd) basketball game between Auburn and Ole Miss, the Bruce Almighty actor grabbed Broome’s jersey as he tried to save a ball from going out of bounds. Not knowing who’s hand it was, Broome swatted it away—before realizing it was Freeman’s. “I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Just keep playing,’” Broome told reporters. He apologized to the Seven actor again after the game. “I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, again.’ He said, ‘You all good. Just keep playing.’ He’s a very good guy. Love him.”

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE CELEBRATE THEIR DAUGHTER TALLULAH’S 30TH BIRTHDAY: On Saturday (February 3rd), Demi Moore shared photos from her and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah’s 30th birthday party. One photo shows the Ghost actor reuniting with her ex-husband, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year. “Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday,” she wrote in the caption.